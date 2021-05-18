Bf Bank Partners Lp Sells 5,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bf Bank Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. 135,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $4,120,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $3,617,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $2,479,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

