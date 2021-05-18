BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBL opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

