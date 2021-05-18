Big Data Protocol (BDP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00098326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $621.86 or 0.01469064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00064364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00118507 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 24,784,665 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.