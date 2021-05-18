Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Down 2.5%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

