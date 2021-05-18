BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIGC. Wedbush cut their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 6,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,793. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

