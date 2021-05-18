BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,693,033. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

