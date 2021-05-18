BigSur Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.2% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.79. 28,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,915. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

