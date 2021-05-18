BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 40,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.58. 79,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,741. The company has a market cap of $344.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.