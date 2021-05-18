BigSur Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 76,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.40. The company has a market capitalization of $216.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

