Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,392,000.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BILL traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.28. 1,151,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,218. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.00. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.68.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM International IV Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $269,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.