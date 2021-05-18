Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $511.13 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $78.42 billion and $3.78 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $511.13 or 0.01181455 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
