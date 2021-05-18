Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as low as $3.37. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 166,471 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.47.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. Equities analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.
Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.