Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as low as $3.37. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 166,471 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. Equities analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 296,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

