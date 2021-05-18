BioPassport Token (BIOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.01 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $22.01 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00100003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.94 or 0.01495199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00064950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00119095 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

