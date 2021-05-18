Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. 539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36.

About Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

