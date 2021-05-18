Bismuth (BIS) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $580.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,019,923 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

