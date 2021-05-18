Bitcloud Trading Up 19.4% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $860,321.51 and $14.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,854.12 or 1.00617220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00052196 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.09 or 0.01553482 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00712736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00419176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00313309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006359 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,563,907 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

