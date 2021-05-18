bitCNY Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $3.45 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

