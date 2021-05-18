Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001870 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $14.15 million and approximately $72.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004453 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.