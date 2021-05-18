Bitcoin Atom 24-Hour Volume Tops $924.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $924.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

