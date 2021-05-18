Bitcoin Interest One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 49% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $112,172.13 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.55 or 0.00583566 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00205425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00262495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00014811 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003771 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.