Bitcoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $2.95 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $144,199.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.48 or 0.00045643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001027 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001871 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 159,783 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

