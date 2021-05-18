Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Cap of $5.37 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $5.37 billion and $1.42 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $286.75 or 0.00674926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,486.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.21 or 0.02530737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001876 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,736,445 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.