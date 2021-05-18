BitcoiNote 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $93,575.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 384.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,632,823 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

