Bitgear (GEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.19 Million

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Bitgear has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $161,298.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitgear has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00088899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00401027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00228112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.14 or 0.01329414 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044316 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

