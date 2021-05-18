BIZZCOIN Price Down 14% This Week (BIZZ)

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. BIZZCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $107,463.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.87 or 0.01424703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00118156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.54 or 0.10985239 BTC.

About BIZZCOIN

BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,672,219 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

BIZZCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

