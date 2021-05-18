Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.950-4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.86.

NYSE BKH traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $65.72. 656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,422. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

