Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.10 Million

Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $81.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $38.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $318.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $369.81 million, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 93,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

