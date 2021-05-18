Black Swift Group LLC Acquires 54,168 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after buying an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after acquiring an additional 311,620 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.