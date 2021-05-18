Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $196,270,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $93,010,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,256,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,805,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vale by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

