Black Swift Group LLC Buys 33,125 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 331.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

NYSE NCLH opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

