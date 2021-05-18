Black Swift Group LLC Buys Shares of 40,120 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Intel comprises about 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.