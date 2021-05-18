Black Swift Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 0.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

