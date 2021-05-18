Black Swift Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

