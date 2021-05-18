Black Swift Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 104.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties makes up about 0.4% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $32.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

