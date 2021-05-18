Black Swift Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Black Swift Group LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,310 shares during the period. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,466.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of AWAY opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

