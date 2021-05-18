Black Swift Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 154.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 0.6% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

