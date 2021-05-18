Black Swift Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 256.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,815 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for about 1.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.