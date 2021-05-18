Black Swift Group LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 61,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

