Black Swift Group LLC Invests $9.29 Million in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,000. United Airlines accounts for about 2.9% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

