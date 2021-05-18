Black Swift Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Intel makes up 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

