Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 89,140 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 424.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,860,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,294,000 after buying an additional 3,124,187 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,772,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,480.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 511,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,208,000.

Shares of ILF opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

