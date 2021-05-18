Black Swift Group LLC Sells 31,310 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,310 shares during the period. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AWAY stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

