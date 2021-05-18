Black Swift Group LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 0.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,257,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $874,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

