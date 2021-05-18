Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

