BlackCoin (BLK) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $788,046.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040301 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001385 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,666,675 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

