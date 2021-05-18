BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Sells $610,620.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 61,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 343,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.74 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 138,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,181 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BL. JMP Securities upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

