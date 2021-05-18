Blakecoin Trading 80% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $59,224.92 and approximately $119.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 80% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,877.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.33 or 0.07765522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.50 or 0.02501395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.02 or 0.00680135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00203494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00782029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.85 or 0.00672383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.55 or 0.00583566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

