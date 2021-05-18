BLAST (BLAST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $35,737.39 and approximately $14.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008139 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000134 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

