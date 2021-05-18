Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $516,642.31

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $516,642.31 and $1,429.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 36.8% lower against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

BCPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

