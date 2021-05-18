Blockpass Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,510.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00099232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.05 or 0.01470563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00064827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00118507 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

